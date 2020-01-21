Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNI opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

