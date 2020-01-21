Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CNI opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
