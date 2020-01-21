Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

