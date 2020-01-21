Strattec Security (STRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of STRT stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.