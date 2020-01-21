Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $139.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after buying an additional 67,709 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $270,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $201,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

