JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 870 to GBX 930. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. JD Sports Fashion traded as high as GBX 877.80 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 877.45 ($11.54), with a volume of 27911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 874 ($11.50).

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. UBS Group lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 818.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 719.34.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

