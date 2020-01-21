G.Research Weighs in on Covetrus Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Covetrus in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CVET has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $15.01 on Monday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Covetrus by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Covetrus by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

