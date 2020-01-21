FY2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of CXO opened at $90.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $126.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.