HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.45.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

