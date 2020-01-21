Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

