Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 533.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,259,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.