FY2019 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Issued By US Capital Advisors

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

NYSE HFC opened at $46.92 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 936.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

