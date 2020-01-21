FY2019 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

NYSE HFC opened at $46.92 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 936.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Earnings History and Estimates for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc.
JD Sports Fashion Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
JD Sports Fashion Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
G.Research Weighs in on Covetrus Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
G.Research Weighs in on Covetrus Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Decreased by Capital One Financial
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Decreased by Capital One Financial
HighPoint Resources Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
HighPoint Resources Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
Magna International Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Magna International Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report