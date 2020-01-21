AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.13), with a volume of 241490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.06).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

AFHP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

