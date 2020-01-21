FY2019 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$464.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.05 million.

Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

