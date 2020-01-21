Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.58.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.74. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 31.72.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.