Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Insider Keith Williams Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) insider Keith Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,289.13).
LON:HFD opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.11) on Tuesday. Halfords Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.
