FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Issued By Wedbush

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STML. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

