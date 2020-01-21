Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Insider Sarika Patel Buys 1,679 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) insider Sarika Patel bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £6,951.06 ($9,143.73).

ASEI stock opened at GBX 413 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 385.95. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.06%.

