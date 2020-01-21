FY2019 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Cut by US Capital Advisors

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

