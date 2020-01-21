US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Phillips 66’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.60. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

