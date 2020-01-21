National Bank Financial Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.35 billion.

Separately, Desjardins cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

