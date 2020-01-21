Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 143 Shares of Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68).

On Monday, November 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,779 ($36.56) on Tuesday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,588.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,619.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.