Kura Sushi USA’s (NASDAQ:KRUS) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 28th

Kura Sushi USA’s (NASDAQ:KRUS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 28th. Kura Sushi USA had issued 2,900,000 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $40,600,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of Kura Sushi USA’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 million and a PE ratio of 89.78.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth $2,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth $103,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

