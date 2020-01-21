Phillips 66 Partners LP to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

NYSE PSXP opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

