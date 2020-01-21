FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $87.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,101,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650,947 shares of company stock worth $399,374,966 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

