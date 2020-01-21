Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of HPP opened at $37.08 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

