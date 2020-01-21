Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Buy

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in HUYA by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.