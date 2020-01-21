Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to “Hold”

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $20.43 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 152,339 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

