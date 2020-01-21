Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.55 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.39 ($6.27).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

