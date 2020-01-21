Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.36 ($36.47).

Shares of VIV opened at €25.10 ($29.19) on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.10.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

