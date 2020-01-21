Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €275.54 ($320.39).

