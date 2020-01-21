ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €275.54 ($320.39).

