Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

EPA ALO opened at €45.40 ($52.79) on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.74.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Analyst Recommendations for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

