Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €63.60 ($73.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.59. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a fifty-two week high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

