Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOS. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.83 ($47.48).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €41.90 ($48.72) on Friday. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a fifty-two week high of €44.85 ($52.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $735.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.66.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

