Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.20 ($86.28).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €67.96 ($79.02) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a 12-month high of €70.66 ($82.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €67.70 and a 200-day moving average of €63.03.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

