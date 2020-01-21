Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.20 ($86.28).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €67.96 ($79.02) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a 12-month high of €70.66 ($82.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €67.70 and a 200-day moving average of €63.03.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

