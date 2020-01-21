GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.05).

G1A stock opened at €28.71 ($33.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

