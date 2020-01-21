Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.28).

DEZ stock opened at €5.12 ($5.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $618.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Deutz has a 1-year low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

