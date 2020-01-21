Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.28, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

