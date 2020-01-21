Yum China Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 285,884 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

