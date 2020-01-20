QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on QUIK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter.

QuickLogic Company Profile

