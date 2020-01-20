Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.05.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $385.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.64 and its 200 day moving average is $322.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,928,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

