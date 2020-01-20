Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.95 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

