Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBYI. Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $9.73 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.