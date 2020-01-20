Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

