Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.58 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $327.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.