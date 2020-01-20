Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $33.58 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $327.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

