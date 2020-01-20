ValuEngine Lowers Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $397.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

