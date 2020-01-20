ValuEngine Lowers Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

