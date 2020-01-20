Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.95.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

