Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Peoples Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

