Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.

GTLS stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

